An 89 year old man identified as Stenala Matiya from Mpanje village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district was on Friday, February 23, 2018 committed suicide at Mpingu Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

According to Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsly Dandaula, on February 21,2018 head teacher for Lowe LEA School at Mpingu reported the matter to Lilongwe police that his father the deceased hanged himself in his bedroom.

He said that on the said date the reporter and other family members were out of home and the deceased was alone at home and he commit suicide by hanging himself.

The Police Spokesperson pointed out that the grandson of the deceased went to the deceased’s room to give him his launch and he found his grandfather dead.

The scene was visited by police and medical personnel, the body was examined and they confirmed the death was due to suffocation.

Police is concerned with the increase suicide cases recently, therefore police is subsequently urging a person that if they have issues they should talk to the elders, if it is concerning marriages police have victim support unit where they can seek help.

He said that taking off life is not a solution because it brings a lot of problems because they leave the dependents helpless.