Dr.Kadango-and-Dr-Makoza-shaking-hands-after-medical-equipment-donation.DOWA-(MaraviPost) – Quality health services delivery Dowa District Hospital expected to be improved following medical equipment donation, Petroleum Importation Limited (PIL) has made.

The medical equipment including patient monitor, manual pop cutlass, stethoscopes, ceaserean sets, fetoscopes plastic and among others

Speaking with The Maravi Post after handing over the medical equipment on Thursday, Dr. Elwell Kadango, PIL’s General Manager said was touched with the pathetic situation at the health facility which lacked basic medical equipment for quality services.

Dr Kadango noted that there were worst scenarios whereby patients walk back home unattended to or untreated of their ailment due to limited resources available hence the donation.

He added that his company through its corporate social responsibility programs thought to give out what he termed as an “early Christmas gift” to Dowa hospital cheering up patients.

“Our company understands that Malawi, just like in most African countries, its common sight to fight inadequate health facilities yet the demand is very high. Other the hand, health workers are committed to caring for the sick but there are limited resources due to budgetary constraints.

“In response to this situation and as a means of implementing the Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), PIL has committed itself to working with government to improve the quality of health service delivery in the country,” delighted Kadango.

After receiving the donation Dowa District Health Officer, Dr. Peter Makoza lauded PIL for the timely donations which will facilitate quality delivery of babies.

Dr. Makoza disclosed that the oldest health facility serves over 862,000 hence the need for an urgent support .

Petroleum Importers Limited is private company tasked with fuel importation in Malawi which has been importing bulk of fuel for the country since 1999.

Therefore, PIL is a wholly owned by following oil Marketing companies Puma Malawi, Total Malawi, Petroda Malawi and Engen Malawi Ltds.