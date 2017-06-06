DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in the central district of Dowa, are keeping in custody twenty seven-year old Maliseni Misomali, for allegedly impersonating a police officer, contrary to Section 99, Sub Section B of the Pinal Code.

Dowa Police publicist Richard Kaponda, said on May 27, Misomali iallegedly went to Gomani Trading Centre and asked Redson Bikitoni, who owns a bar to produce a Liquor Licence, but the victim fail to comply.

Thereafter, Misomali asked the bar owner to pay MK30,000, but who later paid K25,000.00.

The suspect on Sunday went to Kamphasi Trading Centre, where he asked Titani Molovesi, who also has a bar, to show him a liquor Licence.

Kaponda said in the two instances, Misomali presented himself to the business men, as a police officer assigned to verify the businesses licenses.

He added that before the second victim produced the licence, he asked the suspect, firstly to show police identity card (ID); to check if he truly was a police officer, but the suspect did not show the ID.

“This raised eye blows of the second business man, who eventually alerted the chairman of community Policing Forum in their area, and Misomali was immediately arrested.

When asked about this issue, he cheated them that he is a police officer from Dowa Police station, and that many police officers have been deployed in the area to check Liquor Licences.

“When he was taken to Dowa Police station, however, he admitted that was not a police officer,” Kaponda said.

“The suspect will appear in court soon once the investigations are completed. Misomali is expected to answer the offence of impersonating a Public Officer, contrary to Section 99, Sub Section B, of the Pinal Code,” he said.

The suspect hails from Kainja Village Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkukula in Dowa district.