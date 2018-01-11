MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-A 32-year old Damiano Banda on Monday this week terminated his life after taking pesticides (cyclemetic poison) after being denied sex by his girl friend.

Mzimba police station spokesperson Peter Botha told The Maravi Post that the deceased Damiano committed the crime at around 1900 hours at Dimi area in Embangweni in district.

Botha said on the fateful day the late Banda at around 1400hours went to see his girlfriend Lucy Chunga within Embangweni and after a chat he wanted to have carnal knowledge with her but was denied.

The police publicist added that the girl friend, Lucy demanded money first before making love which the the deceased failed to .

Instead Damiano went to Embangweni trading centre where he bought the pesticide and went back to his girlfriend at around 1900hours.

Eventually, the deceased drunk the pesticide in the presence of the girl friend then vanished into the bush.

“The woman (girlfriend) reported the matter to deceased’s boss who by the help of community policing members mounted a search and they found him at around 2300hours lying down in the bush with foam in the mouth and nose.

They rushed with him to Embangweni hospital where he was admitted. Unfortunately he died while receiving treatment. Death was due to suffocation,” said Botha

The late Banda hailed from Kayera village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chakhadza in Dowa district.