DOWA-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi Police in the central district of Dowa, are hunting for an unknown driver who was driving an unidentified motor vehicle that killed a 26-year old man.

Dowa police station spokesperson Richard Kaponda, identified the deceased as Madalitso Mpinganjira, who met his fate on April 29, this year, along the Dowa-Lumbazi road at Mtata village, near Dowa Turn-off trading centre.

Kaponda told The Maravi Post that the driver was driving from Dowa Turn-off trading centre, going towards Dzaleka direction, and that upon arriving at Mtata village, fatally hit the deceased, who had been walking on left lane heading in the same direction.

The police publicist added that following the impact, the pedestrian, died on spot, while the driver fled from the scene of the accident.

Kaponda said the postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital, revealed that death was due to multiple injuries.

“Currently, the police are hunting for this driver for being responsible for the death of the late Mpinganjira; and fleeing from the scene of the accident. Once we get him, he will be on murder charges for his reckless driving that killed an innocent person,” said Kaponda.

The deceased Mpinganjira , hailed from Mbalame 1, village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Mkukula, in Dowa district.