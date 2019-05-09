Dowa police officer Matchowa fired after caught drunk away from exams centre

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Newly-promoted sergeant Matchowa, who was assigned to Gudyu examination centre in Dowa from Mponela police station, was found drunk this morning, away from the examination centre.

As a result, STD 8 pupils delayed to start the examinations.

According to Zodiak online, Dowa District Education Manager, Alexander Manyengo, says the police officer has been fired from his post.

About 298 000 pupils across the country’s primary schools on Wednesday began sitting for their primary school leaving certificate of education (PLSCE) examinations which are expected to end Friday.

The exams are said to have started on a good note with minor hiccups that have since been ironed out, according to the Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb).