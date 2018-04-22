The Malawi police at Mponera in the central district of Dowa are keeping in custody Reginart Machilika for allegedly having a hand the death of his husband.

According to Mponera spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado, the deceased identified as White Matiyasi aged 44 died of cardiac arrest following a quarrel he picked with his second wife over hair chemicals.

Kandiado said the deceased on Wednesday afternoon, April 18,2018 had given some money amounting to MK700 to the first wife as requested to buy hair chemicals.

The police publicist added that the second wife , Reginart had to request for the same to which the deceased refused asking her to use the money she realised from tobacco sales as she had not informed him about the sales.

This culminated into a fierce fight between the two and following the anger, the man collapsed and was rushed to Mponela Rural hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Soon after the incident, the suspect fled away to her home village of Pemba in the district only to arrested by seasoned Mponela Police detectives a day later.

“Postmortem conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital revealed that the deceased died of Pericardial Effusion which led to Cardiac Arrest. The suspect will appear before court soon to answer murder charges contrary to section 215(c) of the penal code,” said Kandiado.