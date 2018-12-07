Mponela police in Dowa are keeping in custody a 25-year-old woman Ireen Yohane for allegedly killing her husband, Rashid Milanzi at Mponela.

According to Mponera police station spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado disclosed that on December 3, this year, around 22:00 hrs, the deceased had come home drunk and found children and wife asleep.

The deceased upon arrival, demanded that the wife surrender all the money she had received from a piece job she had done earlier in the day. The money realised amounted to MK2,500.

Kandiado said, the suspect had refused to surrender the money, a thing that had angered the deceased who resorted to beating the wife.

“In retaliation, a fight ensued between the two and the deceased produced a knife threatening to stab the suspect.

“The suspect had wrestled with the deceased and managed to snatch the knife from him and stabbed him with it on the chest,” he said.

Milanzi was then rushed to Mponela Rural hospital on 4 December at around 02:00 am where he was pronounced dead.

The body was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where postmoterm revealed that death was due to Pericardial effusion.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been remanded at Maula Prison pending court hearing.

The deceased hailed from Dunga village in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Tambala in Dedza while the suspect comes from Kaninde village in the areas of Traditional Authority Chauma in the same district.

Mponela Police is therefore urging community members to patronise Victim Support Unit services when ever they are having differences in their families.