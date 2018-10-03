By Falles Kamanga

DOWA-(MaraviPost)- Two of the triplets born in Dowa belonging to Catherine Dikilani died this week

.

Dowa District Hospital Matron Mayamiko Machika confirmed the development in an interview with the local press.

According to Machika, the deceased die hours after being discharged from the hospital.

She said the other baby girl has been admitted at the hospital.

“The girl is responding well to the treatment,” said Machika.

Two have been therefore laid to rest in Vinyada Village, TraditIonal Authority (T.A) Msakambewa in the district.