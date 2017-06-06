The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has alleged that the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), has mobilized over 300 youths to incite violence thorough anti-Government protests.

DPP’s Vice President for the Central Region, Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, made the allegations in Lilongwe Tuesday, during a press briefing the Party organized to express disappointment that PAC had invited all opposition parties, except the ruling DPP, in the 5+1 All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference that is slated for 7 and ‪8 July, 2017‬.

“Our strong intelligence confirms the evil plans where over 300 people will break into spontaneous protests around Mount Soche Hotel, the venue of the conference, with anti-government placards and messages,” explained Ntaba.

He further expressed fears that the intended riots could effect a replica of the infamous 20 July, 2011 protests, when 20 innocent lives were lost.

According to Dr. Ntaba, among the 300, are residents of Blantyre to be drawn from Ndirande, Chilimba, and Lunzu, and other parts of Thyolo; according to Ntaba, these will be under the supervision of Vincent Wandale’s People’s Land Organisation (PLO).

“We in the DPP would like to condemn PAC for devising such violent mechanism,” he criticized

Adding that “the DPP wishes to caution PAC and its anti-government agents against causing anarchy and that PAC will be held accountable for any loss of life, and property. PAC should not rekindle the sad memories of 20 July, 2011 tragic events.”

Ntaba was in the company of DPP senior officials that included the party’s Secretary-General, Grizeder Jeffrey, who said that the party would still go ahead and attend the Conference uninvited, although PAC sidelined it throughout the preparatory stages, including pre-conference consultative meetings.

PAC’s spokesperson, Fr. Peter Mulomole could not be reached for comment after several attempts before this reporter went to press.