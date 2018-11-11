By Alick Mhango

One of the officials of the newly formed UTM party George Saonda said the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) assigned him the duty of insulting Malawi Catholic Bishops and priests where ever they meet.

Fearless Saonda said this on Saturday in Dedza district where UTM organized its rally.

The rally was graced by its interim leader Dr Saulos Chilima who is also the country’s President.

Speaking at the podium, Saonda said DPP Secretary general Gridezer Jeffrey wa Jeffrey was the mastermind.

He said among the seven assigned ‘evil’ duties by the ruling DPP one was to insult Catholic Bishops and Priests.

However, he said he vehemently opposed the evil plan hence his decision to dump DPP and joined UTM which he regarded as a ‘Saint’.

“I will be revealing all the assigned evil duties. DPP is led by evil people that’s why its secretary general assigned me seven evil things against its opponents but being a God fearing person I denied,” he revealed.

Saonda who was closed to the country’s President Peter Mutharika and one of the fearless person in the ruling DPP said UTM has potential people to lead and develop the country.

Newton Kambala one of the UTM officials spoke during the rally described Saonda as a person who love Malawians more than everyone.

According to Kambala, if Saonda was greedy he would have not dumped the ruling DPP.