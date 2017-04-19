The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior members on Tuesday, barred the followers of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) under the Synod of Livingstonia, to attend the funeral ceremony of the people that died in the Lake Malawi boat accident last Sunday, The Maravi Post has been informed.

The ceremony was held in the DPP dominated Mlowe village of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwamulowe, in Rumphi district.

Led by church General-Secretary Rev. Levi Nyondo, the CCAP members wanted to pay their last respects to the deceased, and condole the bereaved families as Church members, which a tradition.

However, DPP regional governor for the north Kenneth Sanga, instructed TA Mwamulowe to block the CCAP members.

Traditional Authority Mwamulowe had no other choice but to abide to the political order by telling Nyondo and his followers to leave the place, saying “DPP senior members have instructed us.”

Nyondo however, described the development as an abomination, while telling the chief that the church members will lead the burial ceremony.

“This has never happened before, the deceased were our members and traditionally we must preside in the burial ceremony,” Nyondo responded.

He asked the DPP members to stop politicize the ceremony.

When Nyondo and his followers defied the order of leaving the place, DPP supporters forced them to leave by threatening to deal with them if they insisted to stay.

The CCAP members of Synod of Livingstonia who declared the Lake Malawi boat accident as a ‘Church National Disaster,’ refused to leave the ceremony. Their defiance forced the DPP members to boycott the burial ceremony.

However, DPP’s Sanga denied that he instructed the chief and DPP supporters to block the CCAP mourners.

Five people are reported dead while 20 are still missing, and 54 were rescued during the incidence which occurred on Sunday, according to the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoMA) report.