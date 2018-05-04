LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The misguided youth cadets of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)on Friday assaulted Times Group Cameraman Douglas Banda at the National Assembly where President Peter Mutharika was officially opening the 2018/2019 budget meeting.

The cameraman Banda met the ordeal when he was taking pictures of the DPP youth cadets after being chased out of the National Assembly by the Speaker Richard Msowoya for making noise.

The development angered the youth cadets who retaliated by attacking the cameraman in view of the police.

It had to take the Party’s Secretary General (SG) Jeffry to intervene in the fracas to ask the misguided cadets.

This happened also in view of diplomats who were party of delegates listening to Mutharika’S SONA.

The development attracted tension in the building forcing the speaker to interrupt Mutharika’s speech to order several DPP MPs out of the House for being unruly.

Prior to the session, DPP supporters attempted to block the party’s MP Patricia Kaliati from entering the National Assembly accusing her of siding with the party’s Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The party is yet make a statement on this primitive politics.