Supporters for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Friday spoiled the Martyrs Day Commemoration by turning it into political event.

The event was held in Nkhata Bay and was attended by different political parties including Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) among others and Christian leaders.

Before the day of the event, organizers ordered all political parties planned to attend the event not put in their political colours.

However, the DPP supporters defied the order while singing party songs.

Chairperson for the organizing committee Chief Mkumbira condemned the DPP supporters for the development.

“It is not allowed for people dressed in political colours to come close to memorial pillars to respect the fallen heroes,” said Mkumbira.

The Chief also wondered why the DPP supporters were praising President Peter Mutharika in their songs despite he was not present at the event.

“You would have dressed the way the MCP leader and Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe have, please learn to differentiate between political events and national events,” he schooled.

Minister of Civic Education Patricia Kaliati backed the DPP supporters saying “everyone has his or her right to dress in whatever he or she wants.”

On every 3rd March, Malawians celebrate the day as a national holiday in respect to political heroes who sacrificed their lives against the colonialism.