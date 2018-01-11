LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It never rains but pours to the fired People Party (PP) vice President for the central region Uladi Mussa as the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has announced to take his passport gate case to the High Court in Lilongwe from Thursday.

The announcement is against the rumours that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) promised Mussa that it will force the ACB to drop his case especially if he persuade PP to have an alliance with DPP and voted against the electoral reform bills.

This reporter understand that the ACB was mum with the case soon after PP legislatures shot down the electoral reform bills and when there was a greener light for the alliance.

However after PP National Executive Council (NEC) members vehemently denied to work with DPP and fired Mussa together with the party’s vice President for the eastern region Ralph Jooma who was also assigned by DPP to persuade PP, ACB said the case be in the court on Thursday (today).

Uladi Mussa is answering the charges of aiding 55 foreigners to illegally obtain citizenship while he was Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala through a press statement said: “Please be informed that the case of the Republic vs Uladi Mussa will be in Court on 11th and 12th January, 2017.”

ACB arrested Mussa in March 2017 on charges of negligence and abuse of office but Mussa said at the time that his arrest was politically-motivated.

He handed himself to the ACB after reports surfaced that the bureau wanted to arrest him in relation to the granting of citizenship and passports.

State prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu has said they have sorted discrepancies in the documents in terms of compilation of the disclosures which were noted earlier.

First State witness, former chief Immigration officer Hudson Mankhwala, outlined the process for obtaining various permits such as student, visitors, citizenship, temporary residence and permanent residence.

In his opening statement before parading the first witness, Nyasulu said evidence would show that staff at the Immigration Department and members of the public eclipsed senior public service management on the pretext of serving leadership at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

The prosecutor said this incompetence created a fertile ground in the ministry for fraud.