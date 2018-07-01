By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)is going to use MK90 million on its convention which is being held at Comesa hall in Blantyre city from today Sunday to Tuesday.

Chairperson of the committee overseeing preparations about the convention, Nicholas Dausi, has made the remarks today in Blantyre at a press briefing.

Dausi said preparations about the Indaba is set and that delegates have arrived today at the Venue.

“All is set for the convention slated on 1 July to 3 July and as am talking to you now delegates have arrived at the venue and tomorrow we are proceeding with the convention.

According to Dausi 1558 delegates are expected to participate at the much touted indaba.

The convention has registered over 89 contestants to compete on different positions including that of the Vice President and Publicity Secretary of the party.

On the position of vice president for the party in southern region Henry Musa, Dr George Chaponda and Kondwani Nakhumwa are fighting for the position.

Meanwhile no candidate has challenged President Peter Mutharika.