BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of trade and ruling party aspirant for the vice president for the southern region Henry Mussa last Sunday night was attacked by 19 thugs led by Ben chitenje as one way of preventing him from meeting his supporters.

His motor vehicle was badly damaged by the panga wielding thugs and they had two rifles. Mother luck and God were on Henry Mussa”s side as the thugs were asking Mike Ben chitenje for further instructions before the cabinet minister found his way out.

As of now the motor vehicle is badly damaged and the police are investigating.

According to sources within the A team of Dpp being spearheaded by Ben Phiri, Jeffery wa Jeffery and Kondwani Nakhumwa the thugs had instructions to kill but failed since others were remembering the Chasowa incident where Mike Ben chitenje was one of the accused.

The DPP Secretary General Jeffery wa Jeffery was unwilling to comment saying that those thugs were party of the convention security committee. She said that it was mistaken identity since they were looking for movement members.

Kondwani Nakhumwa is fighting tooth and nail to clinch the vice president for the southern region seat.

He has also persuaded minister of justice Samuel Tembenu to join the race for the central region even though he is from the south. Ben Phiri is behind all this political machinations so that he can have a puppet president and vice-president. Paving way for himself in 2024.