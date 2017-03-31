Irate Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillors and some senior officials, on Thursday shutdown the District Commissioner’s (DC) office in Chiradzuru district, the Maravi Post has established.The group, which came with its supporters, who were sang violent songs against DC Memory Kaleso. They then shutdown the office using a big rock.

The group accuses the District Commissioner of working with the former ruling Peoples Party (PP) to destroy the image of President Peter Mutharika and the DPP.

Chiradzuru DPP governor Joseph Kaliwo, told the media in an interview that the decision was aimed at forcing the DC out of the district.

“We don’t want her any more, this DC is an agent of the former Peoples Party and her plan is to destroy the image of the DPP,” said Kaliwo.

The group has further asked the DC to stop thinking of coming back to her office and said”we shall deal with her.”

While confirming that she has heard the report, DC Kaleso, who was on her way to Lilongwe for official duties during the incidence, said “I can’t comment anything now.”

However, some residents told The Maravi Post that the DPP gurus are against the DC because she refrains from supporting the party with council resources, especially during their political rallies.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government condemned the development.