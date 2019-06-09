DPP did not rig the elections-Malawi President Mutharika

By Victoria Milanzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika, has trashed claims that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rigged the 21 May tripartite elections.

Speaking during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) victory rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre Mutharika said DPP does not have the mechanism to rig the elections .

Mutharika added that those who said DPP rigged the 21 May tripartite elections are the ones who know how to rig elections.

“DPP did not rig the elections, those who claimed that DPP rigged the elections are the ones who know how to rig,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika asked all Democratic Progressive Party Members and all Malawians to forge ahead as the 21 May elections are over.

Mutharika said Malawians should focus on the development of the country and forget about their differences.

“I urge all Malawians to forge ahead and look forward. We should all forget our differences and look into developing our nation,” he said.

Mutharika has also asked all parties to work with DPP so that the country is developed.

Both UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leaders Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera respectively have not accepted the 21 May elections results.

Instead the duo have sought court redress to nullify the polls for re-run.

The past week MCP supporters went into the streets to demonstrate against the electoral results.

In a related development, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has organised national wide demonstrations to take place in 20 June 2019 in order to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.