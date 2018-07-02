By Chikondi Manjawira and Linda Mzunga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Monday endorsed Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as a sole presidential candidate for the party come May 2019 tripartite elections.

This was revealed during the ongoing party’s convention in Blantyre where 89 members are to contest for different positions from Vice presidents to committee members.

In his remarks during the opening remarks, President Mutharika encouraged peace and unity amongst party members and also urged them to desist from gossiping on issues that are likely to destroy the party.

“I will not tolerate gossip in the the party. People come everyday asking me to remove others from the party but I don’t pay attention because if I were to listen to those gossips the party wouldn’t have been strong as it is today.

“I know some of you contesting in different positions have been sent, I promise that I will crash you once you have been discovered,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika also urged members and Malawians in general to go register in the Voter’s registration to enable them cast their vote on May 2019 elections.

The Malawi leader therefore vowed to continue with various developmental Projects and improve the country’ s economy if voted into power in the forthcoming general elections.

“DPP was established in April 2005, since then, a number of achievements have been done. Our country’s economy has improved since 2013 with the inflation rate dropping from 34 percent to 7.8 percent as of now and commercial rate is at 26 percent and for the first time our country has forex reserve for more than 6 months,” Mutharika said.

DPP Vice Presidents for Northern and Eastern regions Goodall Gondwe and Bright Msaka went unopposed and were announced as such.

The convention will see members voting for Vice presidents for Central and Southern regions only.