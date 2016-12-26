LILONGWE (MaraviPost):–The independence of the newly-elected Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) leadership is questionable as those elected are on the governing Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) payroll.

MaraviPost understands that the DPP gave the union’s newly-elected Secretary General Denis Kalekeni MK60 million few days before the elections that were held on Friday in Lilongwe.

Reports are also rife that newly elected MCTU President Luther Mambala is a diehard DPP fan after he was seen actively participating in a recent pro-government demonstration in the capital Lilongwe which coincided with that of rights activist Billy Mayaya.

Sources privy to the MK60 million payout confided in the MaraviPost that DPP paid the money to the two to buy members to vote for Kalekeni in exchange that Kalekeni will not speak anything bad about the DPP government.

It has also been alleged that Kalekeni who is also Teachers Union of Malawi TUM Secretary General brought ghost delegates to the annual conference to vote for him.

Both Kalekeni and Mambala have categorically refused the allegation arguing that some misguided individuals are pushing them into dirty politics.

“I must refute that allegation in its strongest term. Whosever posted that must be playing dirty politics. Let us leave politics to politicians, we are professionals and we must run the Union professionally”, fumed Kalekeni.

Asked about this, Mambala only said; “I’m not a DPP member, you can even go to DPP and find out. I stood as an independent MP in 2014 elections. Marching on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was not political because [we] are for Malawians”.

There was no immediate reaction from DPP’s Spokesperson, Francis Katsaira on the allegation of bankrolling MCTU annual conference.

Mambala has taken over from MCTU from outgoing President Chauluka Muwake who once served on the same position in 2012.

Other union’s position holders are Grecian Khembo (Vice President), Rachel Limbe (Deputy Secretary General), and Joseph Kamwendo (Treasure General).