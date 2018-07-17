The Malawi Police are keeping in custody the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) constituency governor for Phalombe North West Patrick Chinawa for allegedly having a hand in the missing albino boy in the district.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed of the arrest in an interview with the Maravi Post.

According to Kadadzera, Chinawa together with two others suspected to have hand in the missing of albino boy Joseph Kachingwe who went missing on Independence Day.

The arrest has caused the number of suspect linked to the case to jump from five to eight.

Other suspects include; Mary Nankhuku, a mother to the victim, Humphrey Elia, a step-father to the victim, Beaton Tabwali, Eniphat Chinawa, Julius Mkhwayi, Steve Chauma and Joseph Mankhokwe.

Information at hand indicates that a step-father to the missing boy confessed to have poisoned the child.

The Maravi Post will keep updating the story.