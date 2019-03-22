DPP Govt to take care of all costs for Kampepuza Tragedy

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-The running mate for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Everton Chimulirenji has told families of the bereaved in the Kampepuza Tragedy, that the Mutharika led government will take care of all funeral arrangements and costs which includes transportation of the remains, coffins and MK 150,000 to each bereaved family at this trying time.

Chimulirenji was making the announcement at Ntcheu mortuary, where he had gone to console those affected and extend the message of condolence from the state president, Arthur Peter Mutharika.

The soft spoken Chimulirenji told the gathering that the president is shocked and saddened with the death, and this is why he sent me to check on you , and ensure you that the government is mourning with you and is with you.

He further stated that those Injured, will immediately get MK 50,000 for the time being to Carter for immediate costs.

Coffins and funeral transportation to be made by government. All bereaved families will get MK 150,000 and those Injured will get K 50,000 now to take care of immediate costs incurred