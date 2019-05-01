By Madalitso Phiri MEC stringer

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) presidential candidate Dr Saulosi Cluas Chilima has accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) saying the party is responsible for the missing Closed- circuit television (CCTV) cameras at Malawi Electoral Commission offices in Lilongwe on Tuesday 30th April, 2019.

Chilima made the accusations during a whistle stop tour in the northern district of Chitipa on Wednesday 1st May, 2019 following reports circulating in various social media which indicates that MEC offices situated in area 3 in Lilongwe were broken by unknown people going away with CCTV Cameras.

“We are not surprised; it is DPP who has stolen Cameras at MEC because it is the same DPP who had settled fire at MEC warehouse in 2014 led by Nicholas Daus. If they want to sue me they should do so, we shall meet in court.” Chilima Challenged.

Chilima has since asked MEC to engage him if they want to successfully trace the suspected thieves.

However in a telephone interview to hear side of the story from the accused party, Spokes person for DPP Nicholas Daus said this is campaign and Chilima is entitled to speak whatever he wants.

“We cannot be answering to everything what Chilima is saying, then it will not be a campaign. He (Chilima) has the right to speak what he wants. Let him continue.” Said Daus.

Meanwhile speaking to MEC, spokes person Sangwani Mwafulirwa admitted the broke in by thieves at their offices in Lilongwe but refuted none of the gadgets mentioned which includes computers have been stolen.

Currently the matter has been reported to Police for further investigation, MEC has also appealed to the general public who would to comment on the matter that they should stay a fear to among the public