BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Friday had a victory parade in Blantyre to celebrate the party’s triumph in the May 21 tripartite elections.

DPP’s parade comes at a time when presidential candidates for UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are disputing the results of the presidential election, among other irregularities and they are asking the court to nullify the presidential vote.

DPP is also expected to hold a rally at Nyambadwe School Ground on Sunday in the same city.

DPP Southern region governor Charles Mchacha said the party will assure its supporters at the victory rally that they should not be worried about the elections court case emphasising that the party legitimately won the elections.

Similar parades are also expected in Central and Northern regions of the country.