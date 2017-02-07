BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Khato Civil Engineers has given a word of hope to the jobless youths in the country, saying 4000 jobs will be created once the $500 million Lake Malawi water project commences.

The project which involves pumping water from Lake Malawi in Salima is being managed by Lilongwe Water Board but contracted to Khato whose chairperson is Simbi Phiri.

Phiri, who is based in South Africa, has been making headlines in the media for having plans to buy a private jet for Peter Mutharika as one way of enticing the government to give him more business just as it was the case with Mulli Brothers with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the reign of late Bingu Wa Mutharika.

Once complete, the project is expected to pump over 50 million litres of water a day from the lake to Lilongwe.

Currently, Lilongwe is the only city experiencing frequent water shortages.

Speaking with the Daily Times on Monday, Simbi Phiri said y that most of employment opportunities will be in auxiliary services to complement the core personnel of Khato Civil and South Zambezi.

“There will be a lot of quarrying, and the project will need heavy machine operators, drivers, engineers, welders and those who will be involved in rebar and mortar construction. We are relying on local labour to do this,” he said as quoted by the Daily Times.

Phiri also said there is great benefit to be derived from encouraging the continent’s construction and engineering companies to strengthen collaboration and sharing of skills, knowledge and resources if Africa is to achieve its goals for infrastructure development and dealing with skills shortages.

“No country has ever developed by using exclusively its own engineers. Skills should be drawn from the whole world. In some instances, engineers are engaged on a needs basis,” Phiri said as quoted.