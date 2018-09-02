By Nenenji Mlangeni

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Business magnate Leston Mulli and his two companies-Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods Limited have obtained an injunction against rights activist Charles Kajoloweka restraining him from commenting on the companies’ MK8 billion claim from government.

Mulli who is also the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) loyalist has obtained a stay order to in the the Civil Case No. 262 of 2018,

The human right activist Kajoloweka is the first defendant, while the Registered Trustees of Youth and Society, an organisation he leads, is the second defendant.

The injunction on Saturday followed a war of words between Mulli and Kajoloweka, with the latter earlier writing Kajoloweka through Churchill and Norris Law Consultants demanding a retraction and withdrawal of his statements to the effect that his K8 billion claim from government is another organised act to defraud Capital