The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mangochi campaign director Wellington Mangulenje over statement which the party’s Eastern region governor made at a Political rally in Makanjira attacking the Muslims in the country that if voted into power in 2019 elections will be more like voting for war in our country

Mangulenje feels such remarks demonize the spirit of oneness in the party hence he can not be associated with that.

Below is the full letter of resignation made available to the Maravi Post;

To: the DPP Eastern Region Governor

Cc: The DPP Secretary General

Cc :The DPP District Governor (Mangochi)

Dated: 22nd April, 2018

Ref:Resignation letter as a District Campaign Director (Mangochi)

Mr Regional Governor Sir, to begin with let me place on record my feelings and sorrow and deep regret about the statement which you made at a Political rally in Makanjira in our District of Mangochi about attacking the Muslims in the country that if voted into power in 2019 elections will be more like voting for war in our country.

When l recall all that Unity and togetherness of which our late father Prof Bingu Wa Muthalika (Mhsrip) used to preach and advocate through his favourite song of ‘ Tiyende Pamodzi ndi Mtima Umodzi’ so as to move forward and together as one Malawi regardless to our tribal, religious and regional and political affiliation.

When l think of all this, l am really filled with a deep sense of tragedy, with a deep sense waste and a deep sense of loss. It gives me a heavy heart that DPP as a party which we all was so proud of it’s unity, tolerance, so famous of being accommodative as a paragon of political organisation is now on the centre of sowing seeds of hatred, instability through those unwelcome discriminatory statements from our trusted leaders like yourself sir.

Mr Regional Governor sir, wherever our political opponents are prior 2019 Elections must be rejoicing with your divisive utterances of which myself as a true young Liberal democrat believe and shall ever do so that such utterances have no room in our modern politics and world at large. I strongly believe that Malawi is for all regardless to one’s religious affiliation.

Myself as Muslim born and raised in a family of religious coexistence (A devoted Christian father and a devoted Muslim mother) was taught and brought up to live in coexistence of which is in my life’s political principles.

As l also believe that permanent values in social life and thought can not be created by people or leaders who are indifferent or hostile to the aspirations of a nation in which unity, love and tolerance falls under.

As such, coz of your discriminative statement, it is with deep regret that today on 22nd April, 2018 have profoundly resigned as a Party’s (DPP) District Campaign Director of Mangochi.

Surely l wrongly or rightly regard myself as a young man with principles, a young man of some honesty, a young man of some courage and a young man of respect – respect which I enjoy among the members of the public regardless to their religious beliefs. With such l would not dare for a moment to retreat from my principles as l have already said.

Finally l wish to emphasize here that l have no grudge against anybody but l shall always respect the party’s leadership of Prof Arthur Peter Muthalika of whom even my gods wherever they are can agree with me to say he is the most tolerant President our country has ever had so far.

But to return to my serious note. Mr Regional Governor sir, l believe in unity of Malawi, l believe in loyalty and am convinced that one of these days our party leadership will evolve a solution to this problem and that once more we shall all be calling each other as brothers of one Malawi and not attacking each other as war mongers against late Bingu’s dream of ‘KUYENDA PAMODZI NDI MTIMA UMODZI’..

Thanks much, May God bless all DPP members regardless of their religious affiliations, may God bless us all as Malawians

Wellington Mangulenje.