Verbal war erupted between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials on Thursday in Karonga during the elevation of Traditional Authority Mwilang’ombe to the Senior Chief.

The event was graced by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa, DPP region governor for the north Kenneth Sanga, DPP Karonga north west law maker John Bond Kamwambi and Speaker of Parliament who was also the MP for the area Richard Msowoya as well as Paramount Chief Kyungu and Chikulamayembe among others.

The ruling party officials brought number of their supporters who dressed in party uniform and chanting against MCP legislature (Msowoya).

Speaking during the function, Msowoya warned other political parties to be carefully when choosing their candidates to compete with him saying he is a hard nut to crack.

“Some political parties think that I will not stand as an MP again because of the title of speaker I hold but the fact is that I will stand and it will be difficult to deal with me in 2019,” said Msowoya.

“I have done a lot of things in this constituency despite being in opposition. I am not like other MPs who misuse the development funds in their areas,” he added.

Msowoya also asked the ruling DPP government to explain if the elevation of the chief was political.

After hearing Msowoya’s speech, the DPP officials failed to hold their temper but reacted to it.

“All the development that the speaker claimed to have done in this constituency are because of the ruling DPP government. Without DPP expect nothing,” said Khwauli Msiska (DPP official as well as candidate for the area).

“It’s only this party which has managed to elevate TA Mwilang’ombe to Senior Chief,” he added.

The end of the function, the parties’ supporters started exchanging bad words without someone to control them.

This is not the first time for the two parties to clash at such an event.