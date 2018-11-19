Regional governor for the north in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Kenneth Sanga, on Sunday asked President Peter Mutharika to stop taking his Vice Dr. Saulos Chilima political remarks seriously, claiming he is “a drunkard.”

Sanga made the remarks during a DPP political rally, graced by Mutharika at Chintheche trading center in Nkhata-Bay district.

His reaction follows Chilima’s remarks that the DPP won the 2014 polls because of him.

Chilima, who is the interim President of the newly registered United Transformation Party (UTP), made the remarks in Dedza district last Saturday, where his party organized a political rally.

According to Sanga, he observed Chilima’s behavior while he was active in his position as the country’s Veep, as well as member of the ruling DPP.

“During those days, especially when he was coming to this region, I was the one welcoming him at Mzuzu motel where he always came drunk,” said Sanga.

Adding “he used to bring us cartons of different type of beers. But as a Christian, I was not taking it. So don’t take his remarks serious.”

He said Chilima is just a crying baby, who is hunting for his parents.

On Thursday, President Mutharika also criticized Chilima’s calls about the 2014 polls.

Mutharika said that DPP performed poorly in Lilongwe and Mchinji where he did a campaign with him.

He also disclosed that Chilima was one pleading to be selected as a DPP running mate soon after noticing that the party was looking for someone from private sector to stand as its running mate.