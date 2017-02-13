SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official is being accused of bulldozing Salima District Council’s recruitment procedures in the MASAF IV projects whereby the party’s loyalists are said to be favored, The Maravi Post can reveal.

This has created tension between communities and council officials particularly from Chitara and Lipimbi ward of Salima North-West Constituency.

According to information in our possession, the DPP’s constituency treasurer Joel Masiyasi who also doubles as Area Development Committee (ADC) Chairperson is in forefront of flouting the council’s procedures of recruiting public works beneficiaries.

Masiyasi is said to be only considering his party loyalists into such works and distributes relief items to those in support of the governing party.

For instance, in the on-going MASAF IV project, the DPP official was inviting only party members for interviews for the recruitment of foremen and forewomen this week sidelining those deemed not to support DPP.

Masiyasi is reportedly to have told those not supporting the DPP led government in the face that they must forget to benefit from any development initiative unless they join the party.

One of the concerned beneficiaries from Chitara ward, Pephero Jere who missed this week’s interviews despite submitting application on the foreman job, expressed sadness over Masiyais’s misconduct saying the move was tantamount to violation of their economic right.

Jere who is youthful and qualified foreman from National Industry Construction Council (NICC), appealed for objective youth empowerment projects amid unemployment levels.

“I don’t belong to any political party in the constituency which eventually has cost me an opportunity to work as a foreman. I thought public works are meant for all Malawian without considering any political or religious affiliations”, wondered Jere.

Amos Banda, Lipimbi Ward Councilor wondered as to why the district council entrusted party officials for developmental works when in essence it was councilors’ responsibilities.

Councilor Banda challenged the council’s decision of hosting foremen interviews without their involvement that will not take them seriously.

Banda accused the council of politicizing developmental projects which are meant to benefit all people in the district.

Masiyasi refused to comment on the matter when contacted and instead referred this reporter to the district’s Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Ernest Kaphuka.

Kaphuka told The Maravi Post that those not happy with his office decision on the said interviews must launch official complaint not using the media.

In her reaction, the lawmaker for the area, Jessie Kabwira hinted that she will not allow constituents to be victimized over party politics on public work.

Kabwira therefore demanded reversal of the entire recruiting exercise for the MASAF projects that all those intended beneficiaries must be reached regardless of their party or religious affiliations.

“Decentralization can’t work when we start putting politics in public developmental works. When I’m initiating projects in the constituency I don’t look into party politics. This is a surprise to me which I will not allow to continue happening here”, challenged Kabwira.