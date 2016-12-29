BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—It is now becoming clear that the much touted Public Service Reform Championed by Vice President Saulos Chilima will not yield the much needed results. This can be attested by double allowance scandal which happened in Mzuzu when President Peter Mutharika visited the northern region.

According to impeccable sources, typical of Malawi politics, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and the Mzuzu City Council authorities releaded K1.5 million in allowances and fuel refund to 20 officials that accompanied Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa to Mzuzu where President Peter Mutharika had some official engagements.

Contrary to what Chilima is preaching on public service reform, the money is reported to have released without following the council’s procedures upon receiving a directive from some senior DPP officials.

Published report indicates that officials got the allowances and yet they already signed normal allowances from Lilongwe at the seat of government.

Mzuzu City Council public relations officer Karen Msiska has confirmed the release of the money.

Msiska also said the council “admits flouting the procedures.”

But despite releasing the money for ministry officials who escorted minister Nankhumwa, the councillors in Mzuzu have not been paid their December honoraria, it has been reported.

Meanwhile, the Daily Times newspaper editorial comment on the story it carried called it “dearth of shame and lack of love of the country” for authorities to spend K1.5million for allowances and fuel refunds to some 20 ministry of local government officials when the Mzuzu City Council is financially paralysed.

“It is imperative, therefore that those holding public positions to treat with genuine respect, honesty and appreciation their true bosses – the general populace that contribute to their organisation’s purse.

“Otherwise, one would like to think that it is the height of naivety to expect too much that DPP government would be radical on embezzlement of public resources since some government officials to manifestly depict that kleptocracy is an integral of the current regime and its political DNA,” reads the paper’s editorial comment.