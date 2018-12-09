Democratic-Progressive-Party-DPP-professional-youth-league-handing-over-repaired-bed-at-Bwaira-hospital

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About MK14 million has been saved in government coffers following repairing and maintenance of patients bed at Bwaira hospital in the capital Lilongwe.

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) professional youth league drawn from various public high learning of institution on Saturday handed over the beds after painting, repairing and maintaining.

The DPP professional youth league’ members from community colleges were tasked to do the work for the past three week.

“This demonstrates how community colleges are helping the nation. With this work, about MK14 million has been rescued from government coffers. To have new bed is very costly hence the initiative.

“We want to demonstrate that youths in DPP are worth for moving this nation forward with the dynamic leadership of President Peter Mutharika,” lauded Aggrey Massi, Minister of Natural Resources, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City West constituency.

Massi who graced the handing over ceremony therefore encouraged youth across the country to embrace Mutharika’s vision of empowering young people.

James Mbewe, Lilongwe District Office’s Medical Officer lauded the blue league youth for timely support saying the repaired bed will be shared to other 55 health facilities.

Dumisani Lindani, DPP professional youth league’ National Chairperson says the work demonstrates how patriotic young people are into Malawi’s affairs.

Lindani added that the grouping is advancing President Mutharika agenda of empowering youth with skills for self reliance.