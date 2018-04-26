BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Blantyre and Limbe have taken to streets protesting against the nationwide demonstrations slated for tomorrow.

DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha says it is his responsibility to ensure that the nationwide demonstrations do not happen in his territory.

“We know it is a right to demonstrate but we are against tomorrow’s demonstrations because we do not want violence and ugly scenes in the city,” he said.

He said their protests are recognized by the city council and police.

Civil society organizations (CSOs) have organized tomorrow’s demonstrations protesting a number of issues rocking the country including the way government handled the magic K4 billion.

They want minister of finance Goodall Gondwe to step down for allocation the said money to constituencies whose representatives were alleged to have helped government to embarrass the electoral reform bills in parliament.

The CSOs say they expect no one else other than the president or his vice to receive the petition they will present, or hey will hold a vigil at Capitol Hill should none of the two show up for the task.