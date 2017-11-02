By Malawi News Agency

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General (SG), Grelzedar Jeffrey wa Jeffrey, says the party is not shaken with the results of the recent by-elections adding that the party will register another victory come 2019.

Jeffrey made the remarks in Mangochi on Tuesday where she distributed over 40 bicycles to constituency governors and district governors from the region to ease their mobility.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, the SG said the DPP’s performance in the recent by-elections should not be used as a yard stick to determine the party’s performance in 2019.

“We are not panicking, and we are not shaken. That was just a by-election; wait for 2019, I can assure you that the DPP, under Professor Peter Mutharika will, with no doubt, win the elections,” said Jeffrey.

She said her duty as SG was to strengthen the party by coordinating its activities throughout the country and that she would not relent in her efforts in doing that.

The SG urged the district and constituency leaders in the region to be active and to strive to build the party so that it remains strong throughout the country and beyond.

During an interface with party members, Jeffrey tackled issue of the DPP’s relationship with the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the issue of imposing candidates on the people which some members of the party raised as concerns.

“When you see members from the UDF, those are our allies, work together with them,” said the SG.

On the issue of candidates being imposed on the people, Jeffrey said as SG of the party, she would never entertain any conduct of imposing candidates on people and that she would accept only candidates who are duly elected by the people on the ground.