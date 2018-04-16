Former People’s Party (PP) provincial chair for Central region David Kambalame has joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Kambalame was welcomed on Sunday in the capital Lilongwe at a function presided over DPP regional Governor for the central Binton Kutsaira at Mazengera LEA School in Lilongwe.

In his welcoming speech, Kutsaira held Kambalame for his decision to work with the ruling DPP under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

He further said the development means DPP is gaining momentum in the capital Lilongwe.

PP is currently on death bed as its founding leader Dr. Joyce Banda is in self-imposed exile.