KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials over the weekend welcomed over four hundred people from different opposition parties namely Malawi Congress Party (MCP), United Democratic Front (UDF) and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) in Karonga.

The welcome ceremony which was led by the party’s deputy national director of operations Joe Nyirongo was held at Mshunguti around Uliwa trading center.

Almost 235 MCP members [185 from Katambawanthu 1 area and other members] who were led by their Secretary Macson Nkhonjera said their is no democracy and peace in the party hence the decision.

“To say the truth their is confusion in MCP. Apart from that, the incumbent MP Mtonga under the leadership of President Peter Mutharika has developed this area. We therefore want to support him so that we give him another term to complete his vision,” said Nkhonjera.

Paulina Chilambo who was the constituency governor for UDF said together with 193 members have joined DPP because they have realised that it is the only party that can develop the area.

Chimwemwe Gondwe of AFORD [constituency youths director] while conquering with his UDF and MCP friends described MP Mtonga as the constituency’s saviour.

Mtonga said with the development he believe that he he and President Mutharika will win the coming polls.

Nyirongo asked other members from other parties to join DPP as the only party that has developed the north which was regarded as dead.