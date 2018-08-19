By Special Absalom

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Graizider Jeffrey has told party officials to avoid resisting many new members who are joining the party from Peoples Party (PP), saying they have a role to strengthen the party.

Jeffrey said this Friday in Zomba where she welcomed into the party Zomba Central MP Patricia Kainga Nangozo and Zomba City mayor Christopher Jana.

“New members are still needed in the party although we know for sure that we are forming the next government again,” she said.

She advised the old members to work closely with the new membersand advised the new members to always work with DPP structures not working in isolation.

This comes amid resistance by some members of the DPP who say the new members are bringing confusion in the party.

Both Nangozo and Jana pledged to work hard to ensure that the DPP remainin government after the 2019 elections.

They said they decided to join the DPP because they were enticed by the leadership of President Peter Mutharika and his development agenda for the nation.