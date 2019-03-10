Chimulirenji visiting floods victim in Zomba

By Nenenji Mlangeni

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Running Mate Everton Chimulirenji is currently visiting floods victims at in Buleya Village in Thondwe Constituency, Zomba District.

This follows devastating floods that have ransacked most parts of the southern region

One of the Maravi Post correspondents is on the tour in the south.

During the visit DPP runninmate donated various items including food, clothes, utensils, laundry, plastic sheets.

Below are some of photos of Chimulirenji visit;

donated items to floods victims