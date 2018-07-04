By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has set August this year as a month to hold primaries for identifying candidates for the 2019 tripartite elections.

President Peter Mutharika made the announcement in Blantyre on Tuesday when he officially opened the party’s 3rd National elective convention.

President Mutharika said the party will put in place mechanisms to ensure that the forthcoming primary elections are free and fair.

“Soon somewhere in August and September we will have primaries and let me warn you that I will not impose any candidates in all the constituencies or wards”, said Mutharika.

He added:”nobody will be protected and I will not interfere in the electoral process, it will be an open primary elections and am sure the best candidates will win”.

President Mutharika was therefore declared as DPP candidate for the 2019 tripartite elections.

The DPP leader therefore said for the party will have a landslide victory in 2019 hence having primaries to ensure that the playing field is leveled for all aspirants for people to choose their preferred candidates.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) also announced that will also soon hold primaries in readiness for the 2019 polls.

MCP however is yet to announce dates for the exercise.