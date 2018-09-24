LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Gresder Jeffrey wa Jeffery on Sunday unveiled rapper Limbani Kalilani (known as Tay Grin) as parliamentary candidate for the party in Lilongwe City Centre constituency, whose incumbent law maker is David Bisnowaty. And Bisnowaty, who was elected as an independent Member of Parliament (MP) four years ago but joined DPP, didn’t know of this development as he is outside the country. The development has sent tongues wagging on what will happen to the incumbent parliamentarian Bisnowaty. Speaking during a political rally at Mgona Community Ground in Lilongwe, Wa Jeffrey said DPP will not impose any candidate on the people. “We will not impose any candidate because DPP is a democratic party but we have only received the name of Limbani Kalilani as an aspiring member,” she said.

DPP’s Organising Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu told the rally also that constituents chose wrongly in 2014 hence no meaningful development.

Chipungu who also failed during the 2014 elections as DPP Parliamentary candidate denounced Bisnowaty saying a new person needs to represent the party.

When contacted Maravi Post on Sunday evening, Bisnowaty expressed surprise at the development, saying he was with his Jewish people who in the month of September celebrate Yom Kippur and Sukott; also known as the Day of Atonement, which is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. The MP said, central themes for these celebrations are atonement and repentance and the Jewish people traditionally observe this holy day with an approximate 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services.

“These are very important holidays hence I am spending time with family and friends outside Malawi,” Bisnowaty said. “If the DPP had a rally in Mgona in my constituency today and that’s fine. “[But] I have done a lot of development projects in that area and the largest was a concrete bridge worth over MK100 million.” He also cited tarmac roads from Chenicheni Nchiti to Senti in Area 18 as one of the projects he initiated. Recently, people in the Lilongwe City Centre constituency accused Bisnowaty of relocating to Blantyre leaving the people who voted him alone but Bisnowaty trashed down the accusation as untrue. On his part, Tay Grin whose mother Jean Kalirani is Minister of Gender in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, said he has launched his campaign to be the MP in the area. Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has picked Alfred Jiya – son of the soil – as their parliamentary candidate in the constituency.

MP Bisnowaty is yet to announce his next political path head of 2019 general elections.