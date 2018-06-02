THYOLO-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Gilzeder Jeffrey on Saturday alleged that the former first lady Callista was behind the death of Malawi former leader Bingu Wa Mutharika who was his husband.

DPP SG Jeffrey further said the same plot is being planned to out the incumbent President Peter Mutharika from power.

Jeffrey allegations comes barely a few days after the Vice President Saulos Chilima team denounced President Mutharika’s poor leadership favouring the later.

The pro-Chilima team that comprise of Callista, Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi, Allan Ngumuya and others held a press briefing endorsing VP Chalima as their presidential candidate in 2019 general elections.

The DPP SG was making the allegation at Thyolo boma during President Mutharika’s whistle stop tour to the districts of Thyolo and Mulanje.

There is deep division in the governing DPP over presidential candidates as other members favoring Mutharika while some are on Chilima.

The party is scheduled to hold national convention this month the date will be announced.