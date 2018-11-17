By Juliet Mlowoka Chirwa, MEC Stringer Nkhotakota

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentarian for Nkhotakota South constituency who is also Secretary General for the party,Griselda Jeffrey, has called on all party followers to exercise Peace during party primaries being conducted in various districts of the country.

The call comes following her victory on the party parliamentary primaries held at Nkhotakota LEA school on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview after the caucus, Jeffrey said she is grateful to the people in her constuency for giving her a chance to contest again on the party ticket in the coming 21 May 2019 polls.

She said” am happy that people in my constuency have given me another chance to represent them hence I am committed to make sure I bring the needed development in the area”.

She then called on all party royalists to exercise peace and rally behind her and president professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the coming elections so that they win with a majority vote.

On his part, Member of Parliament for Chitipa South constituency Welani Chilenga, who was one of the presiding officers for the elections commended the supporters for their overwhelming support which he said shows that more malawians are happy with how the party is discharging it’s duties.

He then called on all followers in other districts where the primary elections are yet to take place, to emulate the discipline people of Nkhotakota have displayed during the elections.

During the elections, Griselda Jeffrey has won unopposed to represent the party as parliamentary candidate, while Doreen Nkhoma went unopposed as well to contest as a councillor for Linga-Sani ward as Patrick Khombola Samson won against Aubrey Kamanga to represent Mpama ward.