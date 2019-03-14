By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says that will continue not to participate in presidential and running mate debates related to May elections as conducted by some media institutions.

This comes a day before Zodiak Radio second presidential runningmates debate slated for Blantyre on Thursday, March 14.

The last two weeks debate DPP runningmate Everton Chimulirenji did not take part but only Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Sidik Mia, Peoples Party (PP) Jerry Jana, United Democratic Front (UDF) Mwenefumbo and UTM Party Michael Usi participated.

According to the statement released on Wednesday the 13 the March 2019 by the DPP Secretary General Grelzedar Jeffrey said that the party has arrived at this decision because it has reservations about integrity of the organizations of the debates.

Jeffrey also said that the party assures all Malawians that it will continue to use other channels to communicate it’s development programmes for the national and how it is attending to the welfare of Malawians.

” The DPP also encourages all Malawians to keep engaging with the party as we work together to move Malawi from poverty to prosperity”.

“Finally the party wishes to encourage continuation of participatory democracy where the media plays critical role,” she said.

Malawi goes into tripartite elections on May 21 this year.