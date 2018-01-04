BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has insisted that former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda will remain in his position of vice-president for the Southern region.

Last week media reports indicated that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is under pressure to fire Chaponda over corruption case while other media outlets indicated that Chaponda has been barred from attending DPP’s Public functions.

According to the reports, the move was aimed at restoring the Party’s image ahead of the 2019 general election.

Speaking in an interview with the press, DPP Spokesperson Francis Kasaila said Chaponda will remain DPP’s Vice President for the south until his case is concluded.

“DPP cannot remove out vice President Chaponda on the basis of an accusation,” Kasaila said.

Kasaila, who is also Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, also said President Peter Mutharika has said Chaponda is free to attend any DPP public events.