DPP MP Khamiza’s driver packing the yellow headed truck in the middle of the road along

THYOLO-(MaraviPost)-All fingers have pointed at the ruling Democratic Party (DPP) legislator for Thyolo-Central Constituency, Gabu Bob Khamisa, as the one who offered his business freightliner truck to block the President of leading opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazrus Chakwera from accessing Thyolo-East Constituency on Saturday.

Eye witnesses who carefully monitored every detail that led to the attempted blockage, had in almost an hour prior to Chakwera’s arrival envisaged the youthful parliamentarian accompanied by his driver packing the yellow headed truck in the middle of the road along the Limbe-Thyolo-Muloza road near Luchenza Admarc with the intention of narrowing the passage of Chakwera’s convoy.

Aboard the truck as it was captured through the lens were wrath necks clad in DPP regalia while many others stood on either sides all lurking and ready to block Chakwera who was to address a whistle-stop at the centre of Luchenza Municipality en-route to the main rally in Mulanje-Pasani Constituency.

However, Chakwera’s convoy with an escort of tight security managed to bypass the supposedly blue party masterminded roadblock and managed to address huge crowds that gathered by Thuchila House in the municipality.

Some hire Kananza guys to block Chakwera into Thyolo

Ironically, the MCP candidate whom Chakwera had unveiled during the brief stop at Luchenza, Bapu Khamisa is directly related as cousin to Gabu Khamisa.

Political commentators have doubted the integrity of the DPP Khamisa for risking blood relationship because of politics.

While describing his action as a clear indication of political intolerance in the democratic dispensation which was supposed to have fully grown 25 years after embracing it, commentators have also described Khamisa’s moves as a desperate move to win political favours from the top DPP hierarchy ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Gabu Khamisa who has shifted boat from Thyolo-Central to try it out in Mulanje-Bale where the seating MP is Victor Musowa will contest there as an independent parliamentary candidate.

Khamisa is believed to have been driven away from his domain of Thyolo-Central by the more powerful Ben Phiri who won the primary elections and is the party’s official candidate in the May 21 Elections.