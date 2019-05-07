Mzuzu, May 6, 2019: Malawians have been assured of continued development and improved livelihoods if given fresh mandate to run the country for the next five years.

President Peter Mutharika made the assurance Sunday when he addressed whistle-stop political campaign rallies at Mzuzu Main Market, Chiputula, Luwinga Area 1 B Market, Chiwavi Market and Hilltop in Mzuzu City.

Addressing the rallies, Mutharika who is Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Presidential torch bearer, said his government appreciates the role which vendors play in the development of the country’s economy, hence once given fresh mandate to run the country his government would provide loans to all vendors as one way of improving their livelihoods.

He said vendors are drivers of the country’s economy hence the need for government to support them by providing them with soft loans.

“My government will provide loans to all vendors to boost their businesses in the country. They contribute significantly to the country’s economic development, hence they require financial support in the form of soft loans,” Mutharika pointed out.

Elaborating on how the government will administer the loan scheme, the President said his government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning would provide banks with money to be accessed by the vendors.

The President took advantage of the rallies to share his development of Mzuzu City, saying his government would construct an international airport in Mzuzu as the current airport is small and situated amidst different structures, a situation which he said is prone to accidents.

“The to be constructed Mzuzu International Airport will act as a gate- way to Malawi and other countries, thereby facilitating easier communication and promote international trade.

Other development projects which are in the pipe line in the City according to Mutharika include construction of a spacious prison, tar mark roads, state of the art market, additional school block and a hospital considering the city’s fast growing population.

He said his government would ensure that people in the north have easy access to portable water by constructing water supply schemes in the entire districts which do not have reliable water supply sources.

Hindering on security which is one of DPP’s corner-stones, the President advised Malawi Police Service to intensify night patrols to enhance security in the City and track down suspected law breakers.

Mutharika called on the residents in the City to vote for him as President, Kenneth Sanga as Mzuzu City parliamentarian and DPP Councilors for materialization of the planned projects.