BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-As President Peter Mutharika has announced that he will contest in the 2019 tripartite elections, on Saturday, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top officials did not attend function of Vice President Saulos Chilima in Blantyre.

Chilima who was invited at an event organised by Claim Mabuku in the commercial city as a guest of honour was left a lone with some few party leaders attending the event.

Noel Masangwi, Patricia Kaliati and Louis Ngalande were the only DPP top officials present during the event and some other few party followers.

The few party followers who where singing during the event where singing songs praising Chilima.

“Boma ilo, a dad a dad,” they sang whenever Chilima’s name was mentioned during the event.

The continued lack of DPP officials attending his events follows a debate which has been their of who is expected to represent the party in the coming elections.

This has made leaders to choose their candidate whom they feel is suitable to be the party’s next President come 2019 which has divided some of the members.