Secretary general for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Gridezer Jeffrey wa Jeffrey said the vice President Dr Saulos Chilima is now a center attraction in Malawi’s political circle because of DPP.

Jeffrey said this on Sunday in Nkhata-Bay where President Peter Mutharika graced DPP political rally.

According to her, without DPP and President Peter Mutharika, Chilima would have not known to Malawians.

“He was just a mare person but after being selected as DPP running mate in the 2014 polls it is when his name was known. He therefore need to be grateful to DPP and President Mutharika,” said Jeffrey.

She then asked Chilima if he was the one made DPP shadow Members of Parliament (MPs) to won in their constituencies in 2014 polls.

“If he said DPP won because of him, was he there when we DPP MPs were making asking Malawians to vote for us and President Mutharika in 2014? He is a liar we won because of our efforts,” she questioned.

In his remarks, President Mutharika said vowed to continue developing the northern region as well as Malawi as whole especially if voted into power next year.

He did not undressed his vice Chilima as he did on Thursday when arriving in Mzuzu.

Chilima who is the interim President of the just registered UTM party said that DPP won the 2014 polls because of him.