SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The newly elected governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)Central region vice president Uladi Mussa on Saturday says has put resources to scoop 45 parliamentary seats in the forthcoming general elections.

Mussa popularly known as “Chage Golo” says DPP has initiated outstanding development projects which people are lauding hence amassing seats in the region.

The DPP VP was addressing the first political rally after assuming the post at his home-Kandulu trading centre, Traditional Authority (T.A) Ndindi in Salima.

Mussa said the led DPP government has delivered for the past for the past four years including himself as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima South constituency hence the need for the their votes in 2019.

On why should the public trust him over political prostitution, Mussa hinted that he only dished United Democratic Front (UDF) while in Peoples Party (PP) was removed out of jealousy.

“I am not greedy at for my political path but to serve the people tactically with the proper leadership. Being in DPP now will make sure that 45 seats in central region be with us after 2019 elections.

“The public must give DPP under President Mutharika vote for initiating numerous developments across the country. We need continuation of these projects for the people of Malawi,” says Mussa.

Echoing on the same, DPP Director of Elections Ben Phiri who accompanied Mussa said the party has delivered beyond reasonable doubt hence the need for the nation to bring back the party into power.

Phiri urged other political parties to desist from castigation, insults while maintaining peace and harmony in the country.